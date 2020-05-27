Arts & Entertainment

Rooftop Cinema Club drive-in theater headed to Spring this week

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Rooftop Cinema Club, an outdoor movie theater company, will be debuting its first Spring drive-in theater location on May 29.

The Drive-In in Spring, located next to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 I-45 N., will be the cinema club's second Houston-area location, following The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards, which opened May 12.

SEE ALSO: New drive-in theater revs up movie-watching fun at Sawyer Yards

The drive-in will hold two movie screenings starting May 29. Family-friendly films will be shown at 8:30 p.m., and films recommended for age 18 and older will be shown at 11 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the first viewing and at 10:30 p.m. for the second.

Tickets start at $28 per vehicle, irrespective of occupancy, and customers can purchase tickets for preferred sections online. Parking by section will be based upon arrival, and film audio will be offered via local FM radio. Customers also have the option to bring in their own movie snacks or order concessions online sold by Rooftop Cinema Club and menu items from The Burger Joint on-site food truck.

In support of those affected by COVID-19, Rooftop Cinema Club will also host community screenings at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, starting with "Happy Gilmore" on June 3, when tickets will be $5 per vehicle and all proceeds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Tickets are limited to one per purchase.

A list of movie showings and times are as follows:

May 29
  • "The Greatest Showman," 8:30 p.m.
  • "Grease," 11 p.m.

May 30
  • "Jurassic Park," 8:30 p.m.
  • "From Dusk Till Dawn," 11 p.m.


May 31
  • "The Sandlot," 8:30 p.m.
  • "Love & Basketball," 11 p.m.

June 1
  • "Trolls," 8:30 p.m.
  • "Grease," 11 p.m.

June 2
  • "How to Train Your Dragon," 8:30 p.m.
  • "500 Days of Summer," 11 p.m.

June 3
  • "Happy Gilmore" (Community Screening), 8:30 p.m.
  • "Alien," 11 p.m.

June 4

  • "Moonrise Kingdom," 8:30 p.m.
  • "The Wood," 11 p.m.

June 5
  • "Grease," 8:30 p.m.
  • "Dazed and Confused," 11 p.m.

June 6
  • "The Goonies," 8:30 p.m.
  • "Silence of the Lambs," 11 p.m.

June 7
  • "Sonic the Hedgehog," 8:30 p.m.
  • "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," 11 p.m.

This story was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentspringsummer funmoviefamilyrooftopfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston man killed during arrest was 'gentle giant,' friends say
Woman shot in the face, police say it could be gang related
What to expect before today's SpaceX liftoff
Here's when a round of storms could impact us Wednesday
Reopening this exit gives drivers access to Bellaire neighborhoods
Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast
Missing elderly woman with dementia may be with dog
Show More
SpaceX/NASA plan historic launch of American astronauts
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Protest for George Floyd turns violent in Minneapolis
Protesters to Minneapolis police: 'He begged you for his life'
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
More TOP STORIES News