Rooftop Cinema Club drive-in theater headed to Spring this week

The Drive-In in Spring, located next to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 I-45 N., will be the cinema club's second Houston-area location, following The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards, which opened May 12.
The drive-in will hold two movie screenings starting May 29. Family-friendly films will be shown at 8:30 p.m., and films recommended for age 18 and older will be shown at 11 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the first viewing and at 10:30 p.m. for the second.
Tickets start at $28 per vehicle, irrespective of occupancy, and customers can purchase tickets for preferred sections online. Parking by section will be based upon arrival, and film audio will be offered via local FM radio. Customers also have the option to bring in their own movie snacks or order concessions online sold by Rooftop Cinema Club and menu items from The Burger Joint on-site food truck.
In support of those affected by COVID-19, Rooftop Cinema Club will also host community screenings at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, starting with "Happy Gilmore" on June 3, when tickets will be $5 per vehicle and all proceeds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Tickets are limited to one per purchase.
A list of movie showings and times are as follows:
May 29
- "The Greatest Showman," 8:30 p.m.
- "Grease," 11 p.m.
May 30
- "Jurassic Park," 8:30 p.m.
- "From Dusk Till Dawn," 11 p.m.
May 31
- "The Sandlot," 8:30 p.m.
- "Love & Basketball," 11 p.m.
June 1
- "Trolls," 8:30 p.m.
- "Grease," 11 p.m.
June 2
- "How to Train Your Dragon," 8:30 p.m.
- "500 Days of Summer," 11 p.m.
June 3
- "Happy Gilmore" (Community Screening), 8:30 p.m.
- "Alien," 11 p.m.
June 4
- "Moonrise Kingdom," 8:30 p.m.
- "The Wood," 11 p.m.
June 5
- "Grease," 8:30 p.m.
- "Dazed and Confused," 11 p.m.
June 6
- "The Goonies," 8:30 p.m.
- "Silence of the Lambs," 11 p.m.
June 7
- "Sonic the Hedgehog," 8:30 p.m.
- "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," 11 p.m.
