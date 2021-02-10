ABC13 Apps for Connected TV, Mobile News, Echo

DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP
Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the ABC13 Houston app. Get the top local headlines for the Houston area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.

Available on the iTunes App Store
Get it on Google Play
Support
iOS | Android

DOWNLOAD OUR STREAMING APPS

The new ABC13 Houston streaming app gives you free access to ABC13 Houston News and your favorite Eyewitness News content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime! Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment. To download the free app, search "ABC13 Houston" on your home streaming devices.
Read more about our streaming apps and take a tour
Visit our Roku channel page
Visit our Amazon Fire App page

ACCUWEATHER APP

Stay connected to the latest weather conditions with AccuWeather. AccuWeather provides innovative forecasts, customized content, and engaging video presentations across smartphones and tablets via award-winning AccuWeather mobile apps, plus connected devices, including connected cars, smart homes, and connected appliances, demonstrating AccuWeather's expansive multi-platform digital reach.
Download: iOS App Store | Google Play

AMAZON ECHO
Let Alexa read you the day's top stories from ABC13 Houston. The ABC13 Houston Flash Briefing reads you the top news stories from the Houston Area. By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.
Enable Flash Briefing Skill for Alexa

WATCH ABC APP
Experience ABC - anytime, anywhere. Whether you're at home or out and about, you can enjoy your favorite ABC TV shows, sports, and local news and weather on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - LIVE* and ON DEMAND. Click here to find out more.
DOWNLOAD THE APP: Available on the App Store | Get it on Google Play
NEED SUPPORT? ABC Mobile App Support

AFFILIATE APPS
ABCNews | ESPN
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston approves $159M in rental relief, eviction grace period proposed
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
Fort Bend Co. man describes South African virus variant experience
White House reveals plans for major vaccination site in Houston
Texans president resigns after 20 years with franchise
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial: LIVE
Buc-ee's won't be expanding to North Carolina... for now
Show More
Multiple police chases overnight end in 11 arrests
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Man pays it forward for teen who gave college savings to mom
Gambling in Texas? Don't bet on it anytime soon
Scattered showers Wednesday as cold front stalls over Houston
More TOP STORIES News