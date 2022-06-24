Roe v. Wade overturned: Reaction from Texas lawmakers, Houston leaders span from praise to disgust

Gov. Greg Abbott

Statement on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: https://t.co/907gCgnuKq pic.twitter.com/N3TXtmLjSz — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 24, 2022

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke

We will overcome this decision in Texas by winning political power. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 24, 2022

I will always fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. pic.twitter.com/w7N9ndQ94V — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 24, 2022

Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General

SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord.



Abortion is now illegal in Texas.



And today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The state of Texas, which was home to the original Roe v. Wade abortion rights fight more than 50 years ago, has been a close observer of where the U.S. Supreme Court would steer an impending ruling to overturn the landmark decision.On Friday, when the conservative-majority high court made overturning Roe official, lawmakers and leaders from Austin to Houston both celebrated and condemned what amounts to taking back the right to an abortion to the state level.Gov. Abbott, R-Texas, who signed the, which essentially deputized private citizens to out not only those getting an abortion but also anyone beyond the operating physician who facilitated the procedure, praised the Supreme Court for "correctly" overturning Roe."Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life," an Abbott statement read.The two-term Republican, who is in an election year for a third, also provided examples of how his administration made strides to help Texas women."Texas has also prioritized supporting women's healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child. I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women's health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need," Abbott's statement continued."Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need," the governor concluded.Texas is among a slew of states expected to outlaw abortions, anshowed.Instead of reacting to the implications Roe will have on the state, Abbott's Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, had a simple mission statement regarding women's right to choose: win this November."The only way to overcome today's decision is to win this race for governor. The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state's current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest. If you care about protecting a woman's freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future, join this campaign and help us win," an O'Rourke statement read.Ogg is one of the opposing voices to the Supreme Court overturning abortion rights. In a statement, she summarized the ruling as a dangerous one for women."The criminalization of reproductive health will cause great harm to women in America; prosecutors and police have no role in matters between doctors and patients. As in every case, we will evaluate the facts and make decisions on a case-by-case basis," Ogg said in a statement, indicating how her office may handle abortion cases going forward.Ogg's plan over the prosecution of abortion-related offenses may be all for naught based on state Attorney General Ken Paxton's statement released after Roe was reversed."Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution," Paxton said. "Nevertheless, for half a century, Americans have had to live under these illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court. No more. Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward."Paxton went on to mark Friday as "an annual Office of the Attorney General holiday," with a plan to close his offices at noon as a memorial for the "almost 70 million babies" killed in the womb."Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them. Never again should something like this happen in America," Paxton concluded.