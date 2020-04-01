RodeoHouston extends deadline to get refund for rodeo tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you bought tickets to the rodeo and want your money back, you have until Friday, April 10 to get it done!
The original date to request a refund was April 3, but it was extended.
The city shut down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo due to coronavirus concerns earlier this month. That left fans of the last 12 concerts holding tickets they didn't get to use. Now, officials released options for those who purchased tickets ahead of time.
CARNIVAL TICKETS
Everyone who bought Half-Price Carnival Ticket Packs will have the option to roll their remaining tickets to be used at the 2021 Carnival or get a refund for unused ride and game tickets. Regardless if you choose rollover or refund, everyone must upload their ticket packs to the Rodeo Carnival App.
If you purchased full-price carnival tickets and want to request a refund, email info@rcsfun.com or call 602-935-4060. These are the tickets and packs bought on-site at the carnival.
The decision to roll-over or refund be made by Friday, April 10.
For more information, click here.
CONCERT TICKETS
Ticket holders can request a refund or donate the cost of the tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Season ticket holders can also opt to roll over the balance of this year's ticket cost for next year's purchase.
Refunds will be completed by April 30, 2020. Rodeo officials said an email was sent to 2020 ticket buyers to choose an option. If you do not respond by April 10, your balance will automatically rollover to your 2021 Season Ticket purchase.
For full details, click here.
Here's the list of who was scheduled to perform for the rest of the rodeo:
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
StubHub is offering a full refund on all tickets for events impacted by coronavirus.
If an event is canceled, StubHub says you will be contacted.
StubHub released a statement:
"We are working with event organizers, leagues and partners around the world and will notify you by email as quickly as we can. StubHub's buyer policy guarantees a full refund if an event is canceled. Given the unique circumstance surrounding coronavirus, we're offering an alternative option: if an event is canceled, you have the option to receive a StubHub coupon, valued at 120% of your original purchase, so you can enjoy an event of your choosing in the future."
SeatGeek is also offering fans a refund.
The statement they released says:
"At SeatGeek we care deeply about live events, and the fans that make them so special. Given the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we want to provide as much clarity as possible on how this impacts your tickets. If an event is canceled, you will be protected by SeatGeek's Buyer Guarantee, and your order will be refunded in full. There is no need to reach out to our customer experience team in this case, we will send you an email when your event refund is being processed. If an event is postponed, your tickets will most likely be valid for the new date, although this will depend on the venue's policy. Similar to a cancellation, there is no need to take any action on your end, once we have confirmed the changes with the event organizer we will contact you over email with an update."
The Woodlands rodeo shuttle refunds
The Woodlands rodeo shuttle announced that it will be giving out refunds, after the cancellation of the rodeo. Customers who purchased tickets for the weekends of March 14-15 and March 21-22 will receive a refund within seven to 10 business days via their original form of payment. For more information people can contact, 281-590-8800.
