How to get a refund on your Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be closing down days ahead of the planned March 22 finale. That leaves fans of the last 12 concerts holding tickets they didn't get to use.

How to get a refund on your RodeoHouston concert tickets:

The official refund policy has been released by the show. Ticket holders can request a refund or donate the cost of the tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Season ticket holders can also opt to roll over the balance of this year's ticket cost for next year's purchase.

Find the full details on website for RodeoHouston.

Here's the list of who was scheduled to perform for the rest of the rodeo:

Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley

Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan

StubHub is offering a full refund on all tickets for events impacted by coronavirus.
If an event is canceled, StubHub says you will be contacted.

StubHub released a statement:
"We are working with event organizers, leagues and partners around the world and will notify you by email as quickly as we can. StubHub's buyer policy guarantees a full refund if an event is canceled. Given the unique circumstance surrounding coronavirus, we're offering an alternative option: if an event is canceled, you have the option to receive a StubHub coupon, valued at 120% of your original purchase, so you can enjoy an event of your choosing in the future."

SeatGeek is also offering fans a refund.

The statement they released says:
"At SeatGeek we care deeply about live events, and the fans that make them so special. Given the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we want to provide as much clarity as possible on how this impacts your tickets. If an event is canceled, you will be protected by SeatGeek's Buyer Guarantee, and your order will be refunded in full. There is no need to reach out to our customer experience team in this case, we will send you an email when your event refund is being processed. If an event is postponed, your tickets will most likely be valid for the new date, although this will depend on the venue's policy. Similar to a cancellation, there is no need to take any action on your end, once we have confirmed the changes with the event organizer we will contact you over email with an update."

How to get refunds for carnival tickets:

Unused carnival tickets, half-price carnival packs and food cards may be used during the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. No action will be required for this option. The tickets will remain on your account.

If you do want refund for the unused tickets and packs, stay tuned. The rodeo promises to make that information available next week.

The Woodlands rodeo shuttle refunds

The Woodlands rodeo shuttle announced that it will be giving out refunds, after the cancellation of the rodeo. Customers who purchased tickets for the weekends of March 14-15 and March 21-22 will receive a refund within seven to 10 business days via their original form of payment. For more information people can contact, 281-590-8800.

