robots

Be on the lookout! You might see robots delivering your food

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Be on the lookout! You might see a robot roaming the streets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Be on the lookout, Houston. You might see a bot roaming the streets.

Coco, a food delivery company, recently launched remotely piloted devices in a partnership with four Houston-area restaurants. The robots are active and deliver food to southwest Houston and Montrose-area customers.

"What you see is what you get," said Joshua Hawkins with Coco. "The bot itself is run electronically, human-piloted. It's fully LED. It's got front and rear lights. Plus, sidelights and a flag light so people can see it coming at nighttime."

Hawkins said five cameras onboard the device give the pilot a live feed. They use GPS and cameras to navigate the bots to customers safely. Customers can then retrieve their orders and the bot returns to the restaurant.

Ling "JoJo" Wang, who owns the Trendy Dumpling off the Southwest Freeway near Edloe Street, said she welcomes the bots, and they're great for her business since half of her customers order delivery and takeout.

"When I got the email from the robot company I was like, 'Wow, I'm so lucky,'" Wang said.

Coco said they're working on expanding in Houston. So far, they say, they've been accident-free since their March 21 launch.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonrobotsmeal deliverybusinessrestaurantdelivery service
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBOTS
New disinfecting robots will be roving around Houston airports
RoboBurger vending machine opens for customers
Robot ump to be used in Sugar Land for 2022 season, MLB sources say
Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel
TOP STORIES
21-year-old shot to death in Cypress neighborhood
Houston mom creates subscription box with diverse children's books
Man gets 40 years after fight with girlfriend 'had gone too far'
Masks gone from most flights, but don't ditch your mask just yet
State experts look to close permitting loophole after Astroworld
Texas leads US in counties without mental health providers
Trucker charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal East Fwy crash
Show More
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
MLB star Roger Clemens set for Houston Sports Hall of Fame
Teen boy accused of molesting 5-year-old in Lake Jackson park
Pasadena police fatally shoot man they say was carrying gun on road
A disturbance brings a small chance for rain overnight
More TOP STORIES News