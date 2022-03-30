Food & Drink

RoboBurger autonomous kitchen opens for customers

Undated file photo of a hamburger made by the RoboBurger. (RoboBurger)

NEW JERSEY -- You can now get a hamburger -- made by a robot in a vending machine.

RoboBurger is an artificially intelligent, self-operating, kitchen that includes all the processes of a restaurant. It measures 12 square feet, plugs into a traditional wall socket, has a refrigerator, an automated griddle and cleaning system.

The robot uses a five-step cooking process similar to what chefs use in quick service restaurants. The robo-chef grills the patty, toasts the bun, dispenses condiments, assembles the burger, and delivers it all in about six minutes. The price per hamburger is $6.99.

The company says it uses the "best" ingredients possible including grass-fed Angus beef and Wisconsin cheddar.

The first RoboBurger is up and running at a New Jersey mall. It will also soon be heading to airports, malls, colleges, offices, factories, and military bases across the country.

