Clerk pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground by robbery suspects in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly robbed a store earlier this month, according to investigators.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Aug. 10, investigators said two regular customers, a man and a woman, robbed a Dollar General in the 1700 block of Garth Road.

At about 8:30 p.m., the woman pepper-sprayed the clerk and the man grabbed the clerk throwing her to the floor, according to police.

Police said the pair stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register before leaving in a gray SUV.

Authorities describe one suspect as a white, heavy-set woman weighing about 275 pounds, with brown hair, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black shorts with her hair in a ponytail.

The second suspect is described as a slim Black man, weighing about 160 pounds, and about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a hat that matches his shirt's color and pattern.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8372 or Baytown Crime Stoppers online.