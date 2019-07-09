Robbery suspect shot and killed when victim fights back, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect is dead, his victim is wounded in the leg and the search is on for a second suspect in north Harris County.

According to deputies, the victim was getting out of his car on Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane when was approached by two men.

Deputies say the men were trying to rob the victim when one of them was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.



"It appears he is aware and that's why he was ready with his own firearm," said Ruben Martinez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the robbery victim was also shot in the leg, but he went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Deputies are looking for a second suspect in the robbery who got away. The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was last seen in a gray hoodie and white shorts.
