Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says

Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two teenage suspects accused of posing as customers before robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in southeast Houston. One of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old, police believe.

The aggravated robbery happened just after noon at a convenience store in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on Nov. 5, 2022. Houston police released surveillance video of the incident on Jan. 4, 2023.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

HPD said the two suspects acted like customers at first and walked around the store. Then, one suspect walked to the entrance while the second suspected walked around the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register.

The store employee complied and gave the suspect money from the cash drawer, police said.

The two teens fled the store in an unknown direction after the robbery, according to HPD.

The first suspect -- the one who had the gun -- is described as a Black male, 16 to 18 years old, 5'7", and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, 12 to 13 years old, 4'9" to 5'0", and 100 pounds. He wore a black hoodie.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directlt to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.