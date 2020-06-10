Suspect shoots victim in leg in violent daytime Bellaire-area robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone able to help Houston Police identify two suspects accused of robbing a man and shooting him in the leg.

Police say the victim was walking to his apartment in the 6300 block of Westward on May 25 around 6:30 p.m. when the two suspects approached him from behind, jumping on him and causing him to fall to the ground.

That's when the suspects allegedly began to assault the victim, demanding his wallet.

The victim says he was unable to reach his back pocket for the wallet, so one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg.

The suspects then took his wallet and fled the scene, according to police.

The entire altercation was caught on surveillance cameras. You can watch the full video above.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 27 years old, wearing a blue shirt and brown shorts at the time of the robbery.

The second suspects is also described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 27 years old, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberyshootingsurveillance cameraman shotarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
Different order coming for Harris County, judge says
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier to speak out today
United rolls out COVID-19 self-assessment for passengers
Rooftop Cinema Club reopening Uptown location
Mattress Mack opening help center at Gallery Furniture
Where are we on COVID-19 fight? Here's what experts say
Show More
Hundreds rally at city hall to keep city budget from being approved
1 man fired, 1 suspended from job after Floyd imitation
How Houston showed up for George Floyd
What Pasadena police changed after jump in crime amid COVID
Argument over $40 ends in deadly shooting at motel
More TOP STORIES News