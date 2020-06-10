Suspect shoots victim in leg in violent daytime Bellaire-area robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone able to help Houston Police identify two suspects accused of robbing a man and shooting him in the leg.
Police say the victim was walking to his apartment in the 6300 block of Westward on May 25 around 6:30 p.m. when the two suspects approached him from behind, jumping on him and causing him to fall to the ground.
That's when the suspects allegedly began to assault the victim, demanding his wallet.
The victim says he was unable to reach his back pocket for the wallet, so one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg.
The suspects then took his wallet and fled the scene, according to police.
The entire altercation was caught on surveillance cameras. You can watch the full video above.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 27 years old, wearing a blue shirt and brown shorts at the time of the robbery.
The second suspects is also described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 27 years old, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
