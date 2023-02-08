Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium

The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wanted robbery suspects scoped out a parking lot for 10 minutes before finding their victim at a bank near NRG Stadium. However, police said they only got away with an empty duffle bag.

Video released by Houston police on Tuesday shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen.

Police said the victim parked outside the Chase Bank at 8330 South Main Street near Kirby Drive and walked inside with a bank bag three weeks ago on Jan. 17.

What he didn't realize when he parked was that the suspects were sitting in the black SUV with black wheels parked next to him, watching him go inside.

The video shows the suspects pull their vehicle in and out of the spot as the victim was inside the bank. At one point, they pulled out and backed the SUV into the same parking spot.

The victim returned to his vehicle and appeared to put the bank bag in his backseat. Then, he sat down in the driver's seat.

That's when the suspects drove the SUV behind him, blocking the victim in the spot.

The video shows one person get out of the backseat of the suspect vehicle and open the victim's car door, grabbing a duffle bag from the back.

The victim tried to run after the suspects, but they quickly drove away, the video shows.

Police didn't have any description of the suspects except that the person who got out of the SUV wore dark clothing.

Although the robbers got away with the bag, HPD noted that it was actually empty. Now, officers are looking for the suspects who thought they were getting away with the man's cash.

Police say the video is a good reminder to watch out for any suspicious or loitering vehicles before heading into a bank.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers dirctly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.