HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in southwest Houston.

On Thursday, Sept. 22. at about 10:40 p.m., the victim was depositing a check at an ATM in the 4800 block of West Bellfort Boulevard.

According to the victim, that was when the unknown suspect approached her, pointed a gun, and demanded money. The woman screamed, which startled the robber and caused him to run across the street.

Investigators said that the suspect got into the passenger side of an older model Chevrolet Impala and drove off.

In the photo below, police describe the suspect as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5 foot,9 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighing between 140 to 150 pounds, and wearing dark clothing.

If anyone has any information related to the investigation, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip. Information leading to the suspects' arrest and/or charging may result in cash payments of up to $5,000.