CRIME STOPPERS

Robber holds knife to pregnant woman outside Walmart: police

EMBED </>More Videos

FEMALE SUSPECT WANTED: Investigators say the robber followed the pregnant victim from one store to another before robbing her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police need your help finding a suspect who held a pregnant woman at knifepoint and demanded her wallet outside a Walmart store.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance video from back in October showing the suspect following the victim into a parking lot at a West Bellfort grocery store.

Investigators said the suspect followed the pregnant woman from Vo's Grocery Store to the Walmart on South Gessner Road.

When the woman was distracted taking her son out of the backseat, police say the robber sprang into action, holding a knife against the victim's stomach.

She demanded the woman's wallet, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black female, 25 to 35 years old, standing between 5'5" and 5'6". She was seen wearing a purple shirt, multi-colored pants and sandals.

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
