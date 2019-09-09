Robber falls in pool while trying to flee after home invasion in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police are searching for a group of armed - and clumsy men - who robbed a home.

Surveillance video shows the four suspects kicking in the back door of a home in the Enclave subdivision of Magnolia Creek Tuesday morning.

Police say the men robbed the people inside the home and then ran out.

But as they tried to get away, one of the suspects fell into the pool.

If you have any information, you're urged to call League City PD Detective Aldridge at 281-338-4174.
