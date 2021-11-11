Driver shot on Beltway refuses help from good Samaritan, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An aggressive driver was shot multiple times Wednesday night on the Beltway near West Airport, and according to police, they turned down a good Samaritan who tried to help.
Police said a witness watched it all unfold. According to them, the driver was shot by someone in a black Mercedes SUV.
Police said the witness tried to help the victim, but the victim threw a beer can at them.
It was unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not made any arrests in this case.
