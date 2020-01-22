9-year-old seriously injured in road rage shooting on highway in Dallas

Diamond Dixon said she was on the highway with her daughter, Rubye, in the back seat, when a man who was speeding almost hit her car when he got into her lane. Dixon told KTVT she honked at the man, and he slammed on his brakes.
READ: 8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage
When she got into the other lane and started to pull past him, she says that's when he started shooting.
"He looked at me, we made eye contact before, and the next thing I know, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Dixon described. "My child started screaming, like, 'I got shot, I got hit.'"
Dixon's daughter Rubye had a bullet go through her side, damaging her kidney and intestines.
"I've been grabbing her hand, like, letting her know we're here and everything," Dixon said.
Rubye is out of the ICU, but she's expected to stay in the hospital for another week.
Dixon now warns if you see someone driving erratically, the best thing to do is to report them.
RELATED: Driver charged in road rage incident after video captures him terrorizing family, motorcyclist in Splendora