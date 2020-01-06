Traffic

3 lanes on Southwest Freeway shut down for emergency repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews are working to repair a segment of the Southwest Freeway after three lanes were shut down.

TxDOT says a damaged piece of metal was found on the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near Bellaire Boulevard Monday morning.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen between 7:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., TxDOT says.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area during their evening commute.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News