Traffic

3 big freeway closures to know this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Freeway closures will start at around 9 p.m. Friday after TxDOT road crews scaled back overnight and weekend work hours to the pre-coronavirus schedule.

Closures will start at 9:00 p.m. instead of 7:00 p.m., and will reopen at 5:00 a.m.

Near downtown, I-10 East will be shut down outbound from US-59 to Waco. You can detour to the feeder.

The Gulf Freeway will also see a total closure, inbound at Broadway. The feeder or Telephone road will work as a detour.

In the Galleria area, the West Loop will be blocked inbound from US-59 to Richmond. It's a short stretch, but expect backups. You can take South Rice as an alternate route.

SEE RELATED STORY: What the COVID-19 crisis has done to Houston's traffic

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncoronavirusfreewaytrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Challenges ahead for thousands of 'uncontactable' students
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
Truck crash blocks westbound lanes of Highway 225 at Scarborough
Documentaries captures Houston voices celebrating Juneteenth
It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week
Sexual harassment investigation launched into missing soldier
ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall
Show More
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
TWC tracks unemployment benefits hack to computer in NY
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Supporters and protesters gather at City Hall for police rally
Trae Tha Truth set to host 'Ride for Justice' on Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News