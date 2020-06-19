3 big freeway closures to know this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Freeway closures will start at around 9 p.m. Friday after TxDOT road crews scaled back overnight and weekend work hours to the pre-coronavirus schedule.Closures will start at 9:00 p.m. instead of 7:00 p.m., and will reopen at 5:00 a.m.Near downtown, I-10 East will be shut down outbound from US-59 to Waco. You can detour to the feeder.The Gulf Freeway will also see a total closure, inbound at Broadway. The feeder or Telephone road will work as a detour.In the Galleria area, the West Loop will be blocked inbound from US-59 to Richmond. It's a short stretch, but expect backups. You can take South Rice as an alternate route.