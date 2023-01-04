Richmond police search for suspect who killed man at area business during robbery

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed a person at a business in Richmond.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 9th. Officers were called to the area after reports of an armed robbery in progress. At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds on the floor of the business, but police did not release which business this took place in.

Witnesses told police that someone entered the business, demanded property and then shot the victim. The suspect then took items from the victim and business before fleeing.

Richmond Fire Department and Fort Bend County EMS also responded to help save the victim, but he died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect was described as a Black man with a slim build. He's about 6 feet 3 inches and was described to be wearing khaki pants, an orange safety vest, and unknown colored shirt. He was also wearing a mask, gloves, a hard hat and sunglasses.

The victim's name is not being released at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on this is urged to contact Richmond Police Department Detective John Dawson at 281-342-2849.