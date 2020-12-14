Coronavirus

Houston to share initial results after testing people for COVID-19 antibodies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just as the state received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce results of the city's antibody testing initiative.

Turner along with health department leaders are slated to hold a briefing on Monday at 3 p.m. He's expected to release the results of first phase of the survey.

READ ALSO: Antibody tests show coronavirus rates 10x higher, CDC study finds

In September, teams of Houston Health Department staff and Houston Fire Department paramedics began the survey designed to give health officials a better picture of how the virus has affected the community.

A total of 420 homes were randomly selected, many of which are in hard-hit neighborhoods. Teams asked all members of the household to answer questions and give a blood sample.

The survey helps identify people infected in the past with COVID-19 by the presence of antibodies and is taking place in two phases. The first phase ran from Sept. 8-24, and the second will start in January.

READ ALSO: FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test

For more information about the antibody survey, visit the city of Houston's website.

