Local restaurants offer healthcare workers discounts during nurses appreciation week

HOUSTON, Texas -- Local restaurants are celebrating the efforts of healthcare workers during nurses appreciation week by offering discounts and promotions.Hungry's in Rice Village and Memorial is offering 25 percent off of all takeout and dine-in orders to all health care workers through the month of May. All you have to do is show your badge!Sticky's Chicken in Sawyer Yards is offering 30 percent off for all healthcare workers through May 12.Fajitas A Go Go is offering 15 percent off for all healthcare workers with code GOGO15.Nurses can score a free coffee and pastry at the Naturalist Cafe, inside the Medical Center InterContinental Hotel, through May 12. All you have to do is show your badge!Many restaurants have also donated meals. Lua Viet Kitchen created a "Pay It Phoward" program where guests get a free catering order for any catering order purchased for COVID-19 first responders. So far, Lua has served more than 680 meals.Feed The Front Line Houston is an organization that helps two industries at once during the COVID-19 crisis by buying food from local restaurants and donating it to healthcare workers.If you are wondering how you can help support medical workers, get a little inspiration from Keri Henry. This mom is collecting and delivering supplies through an Amazon wish list she created and shared with friends."Anything from compression socks, to protein bars, to gel insoles, to mints. These are really helping lift their spirits and thank you notes have been coming along inside of them. It just really feels good to have a way to help and say thank you," Henry said.