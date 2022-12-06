Moms with postpartum depression should make use of state-supported programs, HHS study shows

New mothers should be on the lookout for signs of postpartum depression and make use of several state-supported programs, a new study from Texas Health and Human Services reveals.

Since 2014, pregnancy-related deaths, which include up to one year after delivery, have risen by more than 190% in Texas.

Dr. Angela Burgess, with U.T. Health Science Center, said as support programs increase, it's also paramount that new mothers also pay close attention to the symptoms.

"It's important for people to recognize that if they are feeling sad, if they are crying frequently and this is occurring over more than than two days, and it's lasting, then it's important to get help," Burgess said.

Since the pandemic, HHSC has increased programs and initiatives that aim to improve maternal health outcomes, improve the quality of care addressing postpartum depression, and reduce costs associated with maternal mortality.

