BUZZWORTHY

Report: NC doctor's license on hold after human fat found in bags in closet

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctor accused of reusing syringes on multiple patients (KTRK)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC --
North Carolina's Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor who they say reused syringes and dermatology products on multiple patients and stored human fat in plastic bags in a closet.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the board suspended the license of Dr. Anne Litton White of Winston-Salem effective last Monday following complaints from six former employees.

Among the accusations were that White did not allow staff to dispose of syringes and unused botulinum toxin or filler product, but had the unused portions stored in baggies in her office. At least four former workers said some of that product was later injected into another patient.

The newspaper could not reach White's lawyer for comment.

White will have an opportunity to respond to the charges at a June 21 hearing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorsdoctor arrestedhuman remains foundnorth carolina newsbuzzworthyWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Science confirms women's pockets suck for smartphones
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
Travis Scott celebrates home run during JH-Town weekend
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More buzzworthy
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News