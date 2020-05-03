Business

Here's how to report violators of closure order

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is asking the public for help in reporting restaurants or businesses that may be violating Gov. Greg Abbott's order.

In a tweet Sunday, she wrote, "See a restaurant at full capacity? Businesses open that shouldn't be? Help us save lives. If you see violations of Governor Abbott's order, please report them at: http://bit.ly/Covidform1"



This comes a day after she announced a new stay-at-home order in Harris County that extends through May 20.

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs new stay-at-home order extending until May 20

Here's a list of violations and where businesses can be reported.
