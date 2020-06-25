reopen texas

Texas sets 3rd straight record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Alarming new numbers show Texas has hit single-day records of positive COVID-19 cases for three straight days.

According to the state, a total of 5,996 new cases were reported on Tuesday along with 47 new deaths.

This is the highest single-day death since 50 on May 20.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is temporarily pausing additional reopening phases as the state's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.

Abbott said businesses that were allowed to open under Texas' previous reopening phases can continue to operate under designated occupancy levels. They must maintain the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

READ MORE: Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases

In a statement, the governor said:

"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," said Governor Abbott. "The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business."

The decision comes less than an hour after Abbott said hospitals in Harris, Travis, Bexar and Dallas counties must stop elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Under his executive order to halt the elective surgeries, hospitals must postpone all procedures that are not medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or save a patient's life.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 26.
READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries

The video above is from a previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas newsgreg abbottreopen texascoronavirus texasabbott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN TEXAS
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts additional reopening phases
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Gov. Abbott hints at need for local restrictions in Texas
Kids going back to school in fall to be re-evaluated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts additional reopening phases
5 things to know about 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' coming to Houston
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
Heavy rain clearing out, here's where we'll see more
Texas Medical Center says hospitals will have enough beds
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
METRO now requiring passengers to wear masks while riding transit
Show More
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall today
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
How downtown Rosenberg got its vibrant art scene
La Cocina cares: Restaurant known for street tacos, fajitas and giving spirit
More TOP STORIES News