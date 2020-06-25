Texas sets 3rd straight record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Alarming new numbers show Texas has hit single-day records of positive COVID-19 cases for three straight days.
According to the state, a total of 5,996 new cases were reported on Tuesday along with 47 new deaths.
This is the highest single-day death since 50 on May 20.
On Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is temporarily pausing additional reopening phases as the state's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.
Abbott said businesses that were allowed to open under Texas' previous reopening phases can continue to operate under designated occupancy levels. They must maintain the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
READ MORE: Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases
In a statement, the governor said:
"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," said Governor Abbott. "The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business."
The decision comes less than an hour after Abbott said hospitals in Harris, Travis, Bexar and Dallas counties must stop elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Under his executive order to halt the elective surgeries, hospitals must postpone all procedures that are not medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or save a patient's life.
The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 26.
READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
The video above is from a previous story.
Texas sets 3rd straight record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases in single day
REOPEN TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News