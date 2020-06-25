Texas sets 3rd straight record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Alarming new numbers show Texas has hit single-day records of positive COVID-19 cases for three straight days.According to the state, a total of 5,996 new cases were reported on Tuesday along with 47 new deaths.This is the highest single-day death since 50 on May 20.On Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is temporarily pausing additional reopening phases as the state's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.Abbott said businesses that were allowed to open under Texas' previous reopening phases can continue to operate under designated occupancy levels. They must maintain the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.In a statement, the governor said:The decision comes less than an hour after Abbott said hospitals in Harris, Travis, Bexar and Dallas counties must stop elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.Under his executive order to halt the elective surgeries, hospitals must postpone all procedures that are not medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or save a patient's life.The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 26.