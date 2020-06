Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning he is temporarily pausing additional reopening phases as the state's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.Abbott said businesses that were allowed to open under Texas' previous reopening phases can continue to operate under designated occupancy levels. They must maintain the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.In a statement, the governor said:The decision comes less than an hour after Abbott said hospitals in Harris, Travis, Bexar and Dallas counties must stop elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.Under his executive order to halt the elective surgeries, hospitals must postpone all procedures that are not medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or save a patient's life.The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 26.In Houston alone, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city added nearly 1,000 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,253 cases.Also on Wednesday, Abbott said Texas would again pass 5,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 hospital patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Texas passed both thresholds for the first time Tuesday.