reopen texas

Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning he is temporarily pausing additional reopening phases as the state's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.

Abbott said businesses that were allowed to open under Texas' previous reopening phases can continue to operate under designated occupancy levels. They must maintain the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In a statement, the governor said:

"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," said Governor Abbott. "The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business."

The decision comes less than an hour after Abbott said hospitals in Harris, Travis, Bexar and Dallas counties must stop elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Under his executive order to halt the elective surgeries, hospitals must postpone all procedures that are not medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or save a patient's life.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 26.

READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries

In Houston alone, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city added nearly 1,000 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,253 cases.

Also on Wednesday, Abbott said Texas would again pass 5,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 hospital patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Texas passed both thresholds for the first time Tuesday.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas newsgreg abbottreopen texascoronavirus texasabbott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN TEXAS
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Gov. Abbott hints at need for local restrictions in Texas
Kids going back to school in fall to be re-evaluated
Mayor calls for continued federal support as COVID-19 cases rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain clearing out, here's where we'll see more
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
Montgomery Co. buys something it hopes to never use during COVID-19 wave
When data says Hispanic population will be largest in Texas
Show More
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
Houston-area suburb ranks 2nd on best cities to live in U.S.
18 members of a Texas family battling COVID-19
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall today
More TOP STORIES News