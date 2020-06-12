Texas restaurants allowed to operate at 75% capacity today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6205192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See how bowling alleys are keeping visitors safe as they reopen for the first time since March.

Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.

People should not be in groups greater than 10 when possible.

People over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.

People are still asked to avoid nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The plan to reopen businesses in Texas continues following the shutdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.Earlier this month under Phase 3, all businesses were able to begin operating at 50% capacity, with some exceptions.Today, restaurants will see yet another capacity expansion on the road to being fully reopened.The capacity expansion comes one day after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo warned we still have a long way to go."We have to accept that life as usual probably will not be returning anytime soon. If we want to avoid a crisis in our community, we've got to accept that the only way out of this crisis is for the community to work together so we can avoid further uncontrolled transmission," said Hidalgo.Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.Restaurants can also expand their maximum table size from six to 10 people.Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards. These provisions are included in the Governor's Executive Order and are also available on the