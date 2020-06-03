Bars can move to half capacity in Texas as Gov. Abbott announces Phase 3 to Reopen Texas

Gov.Greg Abbott today announced the third phase of the State of Texas' plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. Under Phase 3, effective immediately, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, with limited exceptions.
SEE ALSO: Bingo, bowling & more make a return in Texas
Business that previously were allowed to operate at 100% capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.
Effective June 3:
All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.
Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated.
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity.
Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.
Effective June 12:
Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.
Effective June 19:
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.
Additional Openings:
Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards. These provisions are included in the Governor's Executive Order and are also available on the Open Texas webpage.
Reminders for those going out: