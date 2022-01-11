human remains found

Missing veteran's remains found more than 2 years after vanishing in Liberty County

EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran missing for 2 years: What happened to Steven Dean?

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two years after Steven Dean went missing in Liberty County, authorities found his remains just five miles from where he was last seen.

The video above is from a previous story.

Dean's skeletal remains were found on Dec. 9, 2021, while construction crews were doing work. But it wasn't until January that DNA confirmed it was Dean's remains, his mother, Jessie Herbert, said.

SEE ALSO: Veteran missing for 2 years: What happened to Steven Dean?

Dean, who is also a veteran, spent a year in South Korea before moving back home to Dayton.

He was last seen walking barefoot across the parking lot of a Liberty County gas station on Aug. 15, 2019. The then-34-year-old was seen on surveillance video alone while wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

After his disappearance, investigators found his car, keys and wallet at his place. Days later, they found his cell phone in the grass behind the gas station. He had also rented a small trailer across from the gas station where he was last seen. Police believe that's where he was coming from shortly before he went missing.

His body was found just five miles away from the gas station where he was last seen. Dean's cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
daytonhuman remains foundmissing manmissing personveteran
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Human skeletal remains found in League City subdivision
Remains found during search for Spring woman missing since April
Human skeletal remains found in front of home in NE Houston, HPD says
Residents move into home, then find human remains in backyard
TOP STORIES
Report: 'Significant reform' needed to improve state foster system
Now is not the time to shut down despite omicron, leaders say
Charges dropped against teen shot by Pct. 1 deputy constable
2021 weather year cost US $145 billion, report says
2 men shot by security during fight outside club, HPD says
Austin voters could decriminalize small amounts of pot in May
Cooler weather returns, warming through the week
Show More
Texas sheriff accused of seizing cash from undocumented immigrants
Grandmother killed and son hurt in shooting at SE Houston home
2 people killed in head-on crash in north Houston, HPD says
Missing woman's body found in Baytown bayou, authorities said
Gun thefts becoming growing problem in Houston, data shows
More TOP STORIES News