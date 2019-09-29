religion

What is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah is an important day in the Jewish faith. Below are a few facts about the holiday.
  • Rosh Hashanah means "head of the year" in Hebrew.
  • It is known as the "day of judgment" or the "day of repentance."
  • Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the High Holy Days which ends 10 days later with Yom Kippur.
  • The blowing of the Shofar, or ram's horn is one of the most recognizable rituals of Rosh Hashanah
  • During this time, Jews spend their time at Synagogue and do not work
  • One of the sweetest parts of Rosh Hashanah is the eating of apples dipped in honey. It symbolizes hope for a good year to come.
  • It is also traditional to eat round Challah bread instead of the braided bread.
  • One of the traditional greetings is "L'Shana Tova Tea-ka-tayvu" which is Hebrew for "May you be inscribed for a good year."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligionrosh hashanahholidayjewish
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELIGION
VIDEO: Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
Youth Reach in east Houston offers boys 2nd chance
Channelview Ministry Team routinely becomes beacon of hope
'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school library
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old dies days after collapsing at football practice
Texans lose to Panthers 16-10, now 2-2 on season.
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Alleged deputy killer Robert Solis has lengthy criminal history
Show More
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent arrest
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
Charges dropped against couple accused of faking pregnancy
Chicago road rage fight caught on camera under investigation
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
More TOP STORIES News