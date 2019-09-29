What is Rosh Hashanah?

- Rosh Hashanah means "head of the year" in Hebrew.
- It is known as the "day of judgment" or the "day of repentance."
- Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the High Holy Days which ends 10 days later with Yom Kippur.
- The blowing of the Shofar, or ram's horn is one of the most recognizable rituals of Rosh Hashanah
- During this time, Jews spend their time at Synagogue and do not work
- One of the sweetest parts of Rosh Hashanah is the eating of apples dipped in honey. It symbolizes hope for a good year to come.
- It is also traditional to eat round Challah bread instead of the braided bread.
- One of the traditional greetings is "L'Shana Tova Tea-ka-tayvu" which is Hebrew for "May you be inscribed for a good year."
