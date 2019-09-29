What is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah means "head of the year" in Hebrew.

It is known as the "day of judgment" or the "day of repentance."

Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the High Holy Days which ends 10 days later with Yom Kippur.

The blowing of the Shofar, or ram's horn is one of the most recognizable rituals of Rosh Hashanah

During this time, Jews spend their time at Synagogue and do not work

One of the sweetest parts of Rosh Hashanah is the eating of apples dipped in honey. It symbolizes hope for a good year to come.

It is also traditional to eat round Challah bread instead of the braided bread.

One of the traditional greetings is "L'Shana Tova Tea-ka-tayvu" which is Hebrew for "May you be inscribed for a good year."

Rosh Hashanah is an important day in the Jewish faith. Below are a few facts about the holiday.