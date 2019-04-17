Religion & Spirituality

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Some on social media believe they see Jesus in burning Paris scaffolding

PARIS, France -- Many were devastated to see the famed Notre Dame Cathedral burning for hours on Monday in Paris.

But out of that tragedy, some on social media, appear to see a central religious figure in the flames: Jesus Christ.

Some online users believe Jesus, or a figure shaped like him, can be seen in a photo of burning scaffolding, pointing out that you can make out the outline of his white robe and red sash.

SEE ALSO: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Cross, Crown of Thorns survive after firefighters form human chain

The woman who first discovered it said she could see his long cloak.

Others were not convinced.



The woman said she brought it up in the first place because she wanted to bring comfort.



The landmark caught fire in what is being treated as an accident. Though the iconic bell towers are intact, the cathedral's spire and roof are gone.

Officials estimate it will take at least three years before the church reopens to the public.

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: At least 3 years until Paris church reopens to public, official estimates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityfirenotre dame cathedral firefrance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News