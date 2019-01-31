The 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas have promised for months to release the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.
This list is being presented as part of an effort to bring about the restoration of trust, according to the website hosted by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
Click on each diocese to see their list of preists:
Galveston-Houston
Austin
Brownsville
El Paso
San Antonio
Dallas
Fort Worth- This diocese began releasing names of priest credibly accused in 2007.
Laredo
Lubbock
Beaumont
Tyler
Victoria
Corpus Christi
List of clergy accused of sex abuse by Texas diocese
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories