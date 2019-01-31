RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

List of clergy accused of sex abuse by Texas diocese

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Catholic leaders release names of clergy accused of sex abuse

The 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas have promised for months to release the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.

This list is being presented as part of an effort to bring about the restoration of trust, according to the website hosted by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Click on each diocese to see their list of preists:
Galveston-Houston

Austin

Brownsville

El Paso

San Antonio

Dallas

Fort Worth- This diocese began releasing names of priest credibly accused in 2007.

Laredo

Lubbock

Beaumont

Tyler

Victoria

Corpus Christi
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchcatholic schoolsex abusesex abuse against childrenpriest sex abuseTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo released a statement disclosing names
Pope Francis launches prayer app
Jesus statue stolen from church in the 1930s back home
'Christmas Miracle' saves historic Greek Orthodox church
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders release list of accused clergy
Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list
WATCH LIVE: HPD Chief Acevedo provides update injured officers
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo speaks with ABC13
What to know about the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Montgomery Co. pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Show More
Cody Johnson sings new official song of RodeoHouston
Another major closure planned on I-45 this weekend
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
Teacher, 2 aides accused of abusing children with autism
More News