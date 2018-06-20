RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Lakewood Church receives rare reproduction of Michelangelo's Pieta

Lakewood Church receives reproduced Michelangelo sculpture (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lakewood Church is now home to a rare reproduction of one of Michelangelo's masterpieces.

The Pieta sculpture was gifted to Joel and Victoria Osteen by benefactors Richard and Ester Stewart.

"Because of their love and respect for Joel and Victoria and their positive, Scripture-based ministry of love and encouragement, Lakewood Church has received the Stewart's fourth donation," a statement said.

It is one of only 112 Vatican-licensed reproductions around the world.

The sculpture depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion. It is widely regarded as one of the world's great masterpieces of inspired art and perhaps the most beautiful sculpture ever created.

In 1499, Michelangelo sculpted the Pieta in just 24 months and finished it when he was only 24 years old.

Of all his sculptures, the Pieta is the only sculpture Michelangelo ever signed.

Some believe he signed it because it was the epitome of his artistic abilities combined with divine inspiration that he believed guided his work.
