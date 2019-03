Cardinal Daniel DiNardo hospitalized after suffering mild stroke, Archdiocese says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is recovering after he suffered a mild stroke.The archbishop of Galveston-Houston was hospitalized late Friday night after experiencing a mild stroke, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said in a statement.According to the Archdiocese, DiNardo will remain hospitalized for a few more days of testing and observation."With so much to do, I am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible," DiNardo said.Cardinal DiNardo made headlines after sex abuse allegations broke out against Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez.