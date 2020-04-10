lakewood church

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported as Houston enters Easter weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Preparing to spend an Easter weekend under highly unusual, life-or-death circumstances, Mayor Sylvester Turner drove home again the need for social distancing during a holiday of celebration.

Turner, speaking inside Lakewood Church, where he is expected to appear for a special Easter Sunday service that will air on ABC13, reported two new coronavirus deaths in the city, bringing the death toll to 16.

In addition, 68 new cases identified Friday brought Houston over the 2,000-patient threshold. The city so far has 2,063 COVID-19 cases.

The new cases came on the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott expressed his desire to safely reopen businesses soon.

The day before, Turner ordered the city's 380 parks and trails closed over the holiday weekend.

In addition, Turner has asked Houstonians to celebrate Easter at home to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

SEE MORE: Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service
EMBED More News Videos

Joel Osteen talks about plans for a star studded service at Lakewood Church Sunday



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityhoustonsylvester turnerchurchlakewood churcheaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAKEWOOD CHURCH
Lakewood hosting star-studded virtual Easter service
Lakewood Church holds blood drive amid COVID-19
Tickets on sale to see Kanye, Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium
Missouri City native part of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man believed to be murder victim's son leads police to body
Husband and wife in Ft. Bend Co. die days apart from COVID-19
Emotional tour inside unit treating COVID-19 patients
Why is Texas last in the nation for COVID-19 testing?
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Cold blast coming next week?
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Show More
Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
Feds find huge spending waste in adult border camp 
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Gov. Abbott wants to safely reopen businesses in Texas
Now is the time to think about refinancing your home
More TOP STORIES News