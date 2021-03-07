Houstonian trying to make it big on American Idol

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Houstonian is a superstar in the making and she's about to hit the national stage on American Idol Sunday night.Re'h is a 27-year-old singer who was born and raised in Missouri City. She recently spoke with ABC13 about performing in front of the American Idol judges."The experience of it all has been surreal. The fact that I sang in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan is crazy," Re'h said.Not only is she an accomplished singer, but Re'h also fills her time by serving in the U.S. Army National Guard. She's the lead vocalist in the Army band of the 14th Infantry Division based in Los Alamitos, California.Re'h told ABC13 that her current National Guard assignment is one that she said gives her a purpose."I'm currently helping with the COVID-19 vaccination operation," she said. "I think it just means the world to be able to go out because I get out of the Army in a few months and this is my last official mission. It does my heart well."Re'h also fills her time with her studies, as she's a senior in the music performance program at the University of Southern California. Despite being busy, she said she credits God for helping her get through it all."I'm walking a path and God has given me strength to be able to keep moving forward," Re'h said. "And it's something that I'm passionate about. I'm passionate about service and I'm also passionate about music and performance. So people make time what they want to make time for, and it's hard work but I'm definitely enjoying myself and enjoying the journey."Re'h told ABC13 her American Idol journey so far has been different because of the pandemic. She said the show is taking all of the necessary precautions to keep contestants safe.She said her three favorite artists are Toni Braxton, jazz pianist Patrice Rushen and Brandy. She said each of those women have influenced her performance style.She wouldn't spill on what song she would be singing for the American Idol judges, but you can check it out on ABC13 at 7 p.m. Sunday.