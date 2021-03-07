american idol

Houstonian trying to make it big on American Idol

By Keith Browning
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Houstonian is a superstar in the making and she's about to hit the national stage on American Idol Sunday night.

Re'h is a 27-year-old singer who was born and raised in Missouri City. She recently spoke with ABC13 about performing in front of the American Idol judges.

"The experience of it all has been surreal. The fact that I sang in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan is crazy," Re'h said.

Not only is she an accomplished singer, but Re'h also fills her time by serving in the U.S. Army National Guard. She's the lead vocalist in the Army band of the 14th Infantry Division based in Los Alamitos, California.

Re'h told ABC13 that her current National Guard assignment is one that she said gives her a purpose.

"I'm currently helping with the COVID-19 vaccination operation," she said. "I think it just means the world to be able to go out because I get out of the Army in a few months and this is my last official mission. It does my heart well."

Re'h also fills her time with her studies, as she's a senior in the music performance program at the University of Southern California. Despite being busy, she said she credits God for helping her get through it all.

"I'm walking a path and God has given me strength to be able to keep moving forward," Re'h said. "And it's something that I'm passionate about. I'm passionate about service and I'm also passionate about music and performance. So people make time what they want to make time for, and it's hard work but I'm definitely enjoying myself and enjoying the journey."

Re'h told ABC13 her American Idol journey so far has been different because of the pandemic. She said the show is taking all of the necessary precautions to keep contestants safe.

She said her three favorite artists are Toni Braxton, jazz pianist Patrice Rushen and Brandy. She said each of those women have influenced her performance style.

She wouldn't spill on what song she would be singing for the American Idol judges, but you can check it out on ABC13 at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonentertainmentsingingmusicamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol Recap: The contestant who brought Lionel Richie to tears
Claudia Conway wants to be the next 'American Idol'
Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere
'American Idol' returns with same cast, hopes for normalcy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus bill debate could delay boosted unemployment benefits
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Southwest Freeway closed for big demolition project
22-year-old reported missing after leaving her SW Houston home
How Texas' senators voted on stimulus bill and why
Dozens of plants that weren't ready for 2011 storm failed again in 2021
Smoke seen near La Marque is part of a planned burn
Show More
Leaders discuss getting George Floyd Act on Pres. Biden's desk
Woman's body found in SW Houston hotel room
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
7 CenterPoint workers injured in natural gas explosion
Sunny skies continue into the start of the work week, but more clouds move in Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News