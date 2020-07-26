ABC13's Dave Ward remembers 2011 interview with Regis Philbin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In 2011, before Regis Philbin retired from being a talk show host, ABC13 anchor emeritus Dave Ward went to New York and spent a day with Philbin on set.Ward and Philbin connected over their mutual longevity and success in broadcasting."If there were 20 people in the room and he came in the room, he would talk to you like you were the only guy in the room," Ward said during a FaceTime interview on Saturday. "He was just a wonderful person."Ward got a behind-the-scenes look at the production before interviewing Philbin and his co-host Kelly Ripa in front of a live audience."Do you get these people, Dave? Do you have them down in Houston where the elevator opens and there are 12 people in the elevator and 11 are looking at their BlackBerries and walking right into your face?" Philbin asked. "I hate those people. I mean it, Dave. I'm tired of the whole thing. "Dave remembers the day well, and said Philbin was one of a kind."He was so kind, and so gracious, and so outgoing," Ward said. "He showed me his own private office, his mementos and his awards. It was just a wonderful experience to sit down and talk with that guy. "