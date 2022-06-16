bizarre

California explosion: Refrigerator explodes violently, shattering 4 windows in CA home

'All she heard was a loud boom, glass breaking, and she ran outside.'
By Joyeeta Biswas
SANGER, Calif. -- If you thought cars bursting into flames was bad, wait until you see the damage caused by one exploding fridge in California.

The refrigerator inside a home erupted so violently, it shot up to the ceiling, and shattered at least four windows.

A resident was inside the home with her dog, but was not hurt.

"One of the residents here was asleep on the couch; she said all she heard was a loud boom, glass breaking and she ran outside," Sanger, California fire Capt. Andy Jones said.

ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN saw the wreckage: Pieces of glass and plaster and wood were sprayed everywhere, even outside on the lawn. The fridge was left twisted and askew, doors torn off by the explosion, food destroyed and thrown onto the ground, insulation and compressor hanging by loose wires.

The kitchen itself suffered structural damage when the fridge hit the roof, crews said.

Investigators said they are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion. Jones said he had never seen anything like this before.

RELATED: 14 injured, 1 critically after boat explodes during refueling on Illinois River, authorities say

"We discovered that the fridge was actually blown out from all sides, which is a sign of an actual explosion from the inside of the fridge, which is not a normal thing," Jones said.

Fire crews said there was no fire and no evidence of a honey oil lab operation or leaking gas that could have caused the explosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabizarreexplosionhomeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf - reunites with owner
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Oscar Mayer creates bologna-inspired beauty face mask
TOP STORIES
Houston's date with World Cup destiny to be known this afternoon
Drought, Saharan haze worsen today
Firefighters working to clear smoke at SE Houston recycling facility
Thousands of cattle dead amid continuing heat wave
ABC13 town hall to examine rising barriers for LGBTQ+ youth
Police searching for suspect in deadly road rage shooting in La Porte
Residents improvise as Texas city rushes to turn water back on
Show More
13-year-old North Texas girl at center of Amber Alert
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in latest hearing
Woman accused of assaulting Texans employee at NRG Stadium
19-year-old accused of killing driver in road rage shooting
Murder victim's dad shot and killed at home where son died, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News