Sports

Washington Redskins set to hire first African American woman full-time assistant coach in NFL history

ASHBURN, Virgina -- Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is on the verge of a breakthrough while compiling his new staff with the Washington Redskins.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports Jennifer King is on the verge of joining Rivera's staff, making her the league's first full-time African American female assistant coach.



King would be an offensive assistant coach under Rivera, who she's worked for previously. King coached wide receivers as an intern with the Panthers the previous two summers. She was an offensive assistant coach with Dartmouth and played with the New York Sharks in the Women's Football Alliance. There was also a pit stop in the now-defucnt AAF as an assistant with the Arizona Hotshots.

"The biggest thing I learned from Jennifer is there is a whole untapped source for coaching," Rivera told reporters at the 2019 Women's Careers in Football Forum. "She's a unique individual. She's coached women's college basketball and won a national championship. She's played football. She loves the game...here's a person who really wants to put herself out there and create that opportunity."

King's move up is part of the handful of women breaking into NFL coaching circles in recent years. Earlier this month, Katie Sowers became the first woman coach to reach the Super Bowl in her role with the San Francisco 49ers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers carry assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar.

Also this month, the Cleveland Browns hired Callie Brownson as new head coach Kevin Stefanski's chief of staff.

In 2019, referee Sarah Thomas became the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game in an AFC divisional round clash between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

SEE ALSO: Washington Redskins set to hire first African-American woman full-time assistant coach in NFL history
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswomen athletesnflsportswashington redskins
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News