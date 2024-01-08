WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway at church in Manvel after reports of shots being fired in the area

Shannon Ryan
Monday, January 8, 2024 8:30PM
MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy police presence can be seen outside of a church in Brazoria County on Monday afternoon.

The Manvel Police Department told Eyewitness News that officers are investigating a scene at Redeemer Church, east of Highway 288.

Authorities didn't confirm what crime is being investigated, but Manvel police reported shots being fired in the area at about 1 p.m.

An ABC13 viewer called the news station, saying they could see multiple police cars parked at the church, which is covered in crime tape.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates and follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

