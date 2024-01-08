Investigation underway at church in Manvel after reports of shots being fired in the area

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy police presence can be seen outside of a church in Brazoria County on Monday afternoon.

The Manvel Police Department told Eyewitness News that officers are investigating a scene at Redeemer Church, east of Highway 288.

Authorities didn't confirm what crime is being investigated, but Manvel police reported shots being fired in the area at about 1 p.m.

An ABC13 viewer called the news station, saying they could see multiple police cars parked at the church, which is covered in crime tape.

