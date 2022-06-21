North Carolina Red Robin employee fired after reports of edibles in to-go orders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Red Robin employee in Charlotte, North Carolina has been fired after reports that employee was placing potentially drug-laced treats inside to-go orders.
Local ABC affiliate WSOC first reported the story when one of their own employees received the treats in two separate to-go orders. Then more Red Robin customers came forward saying the same thing had happened to them.
The treats in the to-go orders came with a card promoting "Kellz Sweet Treets: The Incredible Edible."
"It was a shock to realize the person was that bold to give their card, put their face out there," one customer said. "I'm just concerned for children that may get it, especially."
The Mecklenburg County Health Department paid a visit to the Red Robin in question. A spokesperson said agents did a walk-through of the facility and did not find any unapproved items in the restaurant.
Full statement from Red Robin:
"Thank you for making us aware of this matter. We addressed internally and put an immediate stop to it. This was not done with our knowledge and the team member involved is no longer employed by us."
Full statement from the Mecklenburg County Health Department:
"Mecklenburg County Environmental Health completed a site visit after being notified of possible edibles in takeout bags at the Red Robin located at 8304 Kenbrooke Rd. A complete walk through of the facility was conducted and all food items were FDA/USDA approved, no food items from any unapproved sources were found. The NC DHHS Environmental Health Section and NC Department of Agriculture were notified and provided this complaint for further consideration."
