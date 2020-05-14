Society

Long wait time leads to viral Mother's Day brawl at Red Lobster

YORK, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- A viral video from Mother's Day shows an irate customer who got into a physical altercation with employees at a Pennsylvania Red Lobster.

Now, viewers online are debating who was truly in the wrong.

You can watch the full video filmed by local resident Julio Santiago above.

The woman, who identifies herself at Kathy Hill in the video, said she was pushed out of the restaurant after she went inside demanding a refund because of long wait times.

The location was take-out only, and customers were not allowed inside.

Another patron in the video can be heard commenting that they had been waiting for their food for three hours.

After Hill was pushed out of the restaurant, video shows her start swinging and cursing at employees as she demands a refund. A brawl broke out while others tried to deescalate the situation.

Police responded to the scene but no arrests were made.



Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup apologized on Twitter for the long wait times, saying they received more online orders Sunday than they have ever gotten in a single day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaviral videofightcoronavirusmother's daycovid 19 pandemicviralcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 virtual job fairs today as 300 positions up for grabs
Community to say goodbye to HCSO Sgt. who died of COVID-19
Scattered downpours Thursday, widespread storms this weekend
23-year-old allegedly steals elderly man's stimulus check
SPONSORED: Could your allergies be caused by dirty air ducts?
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Amber Alert issued for missing girl in Van Zandt Co.
Show More
Man shot, killed after fight between groups inside Galleria
Houston City Council approves $1.14 fee on garbage bins
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
US immunologist warns of 'darkest winter' if coronavirus rebounds
Tilman Fertitta's advice: "Tighten your bootstraps"
More TOP STORIES News