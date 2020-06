Kick Off Summer with Katherine's Sheet Pan Salmon Fajitas recipe!

This Week's Recipe: Sheet Pan Salmon Fajitas

It's Summer time and we have a new recipe for you! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you quick and easy meals that your family and friends will love! Try these no-mess, Fish Tacos from Katherine Whaley with fajita style salmon!- 1 TSP Salt- 1 TSP Goya Ground Cumin - 1 TSP Goya Chili Powder - 1 TSP Goya Garlic Powder - 1/3 Cup Goya Olive Oil - 10 oz Fillet Salmon- 1 Small Onion (Sliced)- 1 Red Bell Pepper (Sliced)- 1 Green Bell Pepper (Sliced)- 1 Yellow Bell Pepper (Sliced)- Limes- Sour Cream1. In a small mixing bowl, combine olive oil and all spices. Whisk together well to make a marinade.2. Brush marinade over salmon fillet, until well coated. Pour the remainder of the marinade into a bowl over the sliced vegetables and mix.3. Cover a large baking sheet in foil paper. Place the salmon fillet on baking sheet and surround with vegetables.4. Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.5. Serve in warm tortillas, top with fresh lime and GOYA salsa or hot sauce.Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.