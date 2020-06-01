Kick Off Summer with Katherine's Sheet Pan Salmon Fajitas recipe!

It's Summer time and we have a new recipe for you! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you quick and easy meals that your family and friends will love! Try these no-mess, Fish Tacos from Katherine Whaley with fajita style salmon!
This Week's Recipe: Sheet Pan Salmon Fajitas
Ingredients
- 1 TSP Salt
- 1 TSP Goya Ground Cumin
- 1 TSP Goya Chili Powder
- 1 TSP Goya Garlic Powder
- 1/3 Cup Goya Olive Oil
- 10 oz Fillet Salmon
- 1 Small Onion (Sliced)
- 1 Red Bell Pepper (Sliced)
- 1 Green Bell Pepper (Sliced)
- 1 Yellow Bell Pepper (Sliced)
- Goya Corn Tortillas
- Limes
- Sour Cream
- Goya Salsa
- Goya Hot Sauce
Instructions
1. In a small mixing bowl, combine olive oil and all spices. Whisk together well to make a marinade.
2. Brush marinade over salmon fillet, until well coated. Pour the remainder of the marinade into a bowl over the sliced vegetables and mix.
3. Cover a large baking sheet in foil paper. Place the salmon fillet on baking sheet and surround with vegetables.
4. Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
5. Serve in warm tortillas, top with fresh lime and GOYA salsa or hot sauce.
