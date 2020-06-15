Elita Loresca's Father's Day Pernil Asado recipe

Father's Day calls for a special dish! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a new revipe that will make Dad feel like a king on his big day! Try this easy Pernil Asado recipe from Elita Loresca!
This Week's Recipe:Pernil Asado
Ingredients
- Bone in pork shoulder
- Goya Mojo Criollo
- 12 Garlic cloves
-1 to 2 cups Goya Lemon Juice
-1 cup Oregano
- 3 Tbs salt
Instructions
In a mortar smash all garlic cloves and 1 Tbs of salt. Add lemon juice and oregano and 2 cups of Mojo criollo mix and blend.
Make slits in your pork shoulder and sprinkle about 3 table spoons of the salt evenly.
Pour the mixture evenly on the pork shoulder and allow to marinate over night.
Next day place pork shoulder on a roaster and stick in the oven at 225. Allow to cook 1.5 hour per pound. Recommend to wrap in foil so that it does not dry.
Once done enjoy on French on bread or bolillo bread for a tasty sandwhich
