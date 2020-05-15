Elita shares her 4 ingredients summer Grilled Chicken Recipe!

Summer calls for a new recipe! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring delicious and healthy recipes to share with your family! Elita is in the kitchen to show you how to make the perfect, simple, grilled chicken!
This Week's Recipe:Grilled Chicken
Ingredients
-Goya Mojo Criollo
-Goya Sazonador total
-Salt
-Chicken Breast
Instructions
1- Wash and cut slits in your chicken.
2- Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt.
3- Coat chicken with Goya Sazonador generously.
4- Leave covered in refrigerator for about an hour.
5- In a separate bowl pour Goya Mojo criollo.
6- Place chicken on grill and baste the chicken with mojo criollo mixture. Continue doing so throughout grilling process, until fully cooked.
