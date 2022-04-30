recall

H-E-B issued recall for H-E-B branded brownies and cookies with possible metal fragments

H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA warns about some powdered infant formula amid investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B branded brownies and cookies for potential metal fragments in product, according to H-E-B.

The video above is from a previous report.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products: H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays



The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints.

"As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," the franchise said in a news release.

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

See the alert at H-E-B Newsroom for more information and details about this voluntary recall.

RELATED: FDA warns about recalled baby formula amid investigation of 4 illnesses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfoodrecallgrocery store
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
Organic zucchini at Walmart recalled for salmonella concerns
TOP STORIES
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of murdering 16-year-old teen
2 children killed in Galveston apartment fire, authorities say
Video shows woman on gas station tirade crash with infant in back seat
Good Samaritan helps boaters in Galveston
3rd suspect charged in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3
A few showers and storms, warm and humid for all
Off-duty commander shoots at burglary suspects in parking garage
Show More
Video catches 2 dogs being rescued on North Freeway
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
Fire at iClub Nightclub sends 3 people to hospital, authorities say
Residents predict increased traffic from I-69 and Loop 610 closure
More TOP STORIES News