H-E-B issued recall for H-E-B branded brownies and cookies with possible metal fragments

The voluntary recall impacts the following products: H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays
The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.
All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints.
"As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," the franchise said in a news release.
Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund.
Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.
See the alert at H-E-B Newsroom for more information and details about this voluntary recall.
