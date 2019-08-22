HTX

Heisman-worthy: RG3's waterfront mansion on Lake Conroe on sale for $2.5M

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Heisman Trophy winner is the owner of a pristine waterfront estate that shines on the shore of Lake Conroe.

The property at 110 April Breeze St. is on sale, but you don't have to have the current owner's "baller" taste to make it your own.

"As you walk through the front door, you'll see the first living area. You get a great view of the outdoors: the lake and the pool," said Laurel Hoffman, realtor with the Compean Group and Champions Real Estate.

On a recent tour of the mansion, the dining area is unmistakably outfitted with Baltimore Ravens décor, and that's for good reason.

"The home is currently owned by Robert Griffin III, also known as 'RG3,' who is currently playing for the Baltimore Ravens," Hoffman explained.

The house is located on an acre lot and is 9,091 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half-baths.

Instead of heading out to the movies, why not bring the movies to you in your own personal theater?

"This home has an amazing theater, where you can skip the movie night and just stay at home with some family and friends. (It) has two rows of full seating," Hoffman said.

The kitchen will appeal to any chef or cooking enthusiast.

"It would be great for anyone who likes to entertain and cook for their family and friends," Hoffman said.

And while you're entertaining, the backyard is truly a paradise for any guest.

"The pool is located right off the lake, and it has its own waterfall and a couple of nice sunbathing spots," Hoffman said.

The current asking price is $2,499,999. You can get more information on the home through the listing website.

