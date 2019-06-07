HTX

Most expensive home for sale in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've got the money, this beautiful home at 1609 Seaside Dr. in Galveston could be yours.

You can sip coffee and soak in the rays from the massive balcony that wraps around the home.

With 4 floors and 7 bedrooms, there is plenty of room for you and your guests to relax at the beach in style.

You won't have to worry about stairs because the home even has an elevator.

Watch the video above to see what else a few million will get you.

