REAL ESTATE

Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M

EMBED </>More Videos

The home of Barack Obama's first family vacation as president has sold in Massachusetts for $15 million.

The home Barack Obama rented for his first family vacation as president has sold in Massachusetts for $15 million.

Barack and Michelle Obama first took their daughters to Martha's Vineyard in August 2009, then returned again in 2010 and 2011, according to Top10RealEstateDeals.com.

A home they once rented offers guests privacy on 9.5 secluded acres, as well as a two-bedroom guest house that was used by the Secret Service.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot home was built in 1961 and underwent a complete redesign in 2006. The open floor plan includes six bedrooms, seven baths and includes pool, pond and ocean views from the chef's kitchen, living and dining rooms.

The renovated, light-filled home offers a contemporary design similar to the Obama's winter vacation rentals in Hawaii.

Toward the end of Obama's presidency, the home was put on the market at $22.5 million. The price was lowered to $19.125 million, then to $17.75 million. Recently, it sold for $15 million to a private trust.

For more information, visit Top10RealEstateDeals.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateobama familybarack obamamichelle obamareal estatevacationu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Michael Phelps to help debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3 teens arrested after alleged deadly holdup of 15-year-old
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Parolee accused of being a fake attorney for 2nd time
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Parent upset with Houston ISD over bus hub changes
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Show More
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
More News