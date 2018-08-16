Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M

The home Barack Obama rented for his first family vacation as president has sold in Massachusetts for $15 million.
Barack and Michelle Obama first took their daughters to Martha's Vineyard in August 2009, then returned again in 2010 and 2011, according to Top10RealEstateDeals.com.
A home they once rented offers guests privacy on 9.5 secluded acres, as well as a two-bedroom guest house that was used by the Secret Service.
The nearly 7,000-square-foot home was built in 1961 and underwent a complete redesign in 2006. The open floor plan includes six bedrooms, seven baths and includes pool, pond and ocean views from the chef's kitchen, living and dining rooms.
The renovated, light-filled home offers a contemporary design similar to the Obama's winter vacation rentals in Hawaii.
Toward the end of Obama's presidency, the home was put on the market at $22.5 million. The price was lowered to $19.125 million, then to $17.75 million. Recently, it sold for $15 million to a private trust.
For more information, visit Top10RealEstateDeals.com.
